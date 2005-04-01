Google is doubling the Gmail capacity to 2 gb. This beats Yahoo, which matched the 1 gb capacity of Gmail. I remember when Hotmail increased its capacity to 250 mb when Gmail began offering beta accounts a year ago.

Will this stir up a storm of mail competition? Maybe Yahoo will match Google’s increase. And then Microsoft will have to address Hotmail’s inferiority of storage space. Or perhaps this can lead to the mail services trying to one-up each other in features?

How would you like to see internet mail evolve? What do you think is missing?