What’s Incumbent upon Incumbents?

After a short coffee break, Freedom to Connect participants reconvened for a panel discussion moderated by Kevin Werbach , former editor of Release 1.0 and an assistant professor of legal studies at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Participants included Mark Cooper, director of research at the Consumer Federation of America ; Andrew Schwartzman, president of the Media Access Project ; and Jay Stanley of the ACLU . What follows is a partial transcript of their conversation:

Kevin Werbach: The last panel talked about how thoroughly and irredeemably screwed up the existing vertical siloed structure for telecom is. The reality is, that’s what we got. The FCC today is largely operating under the very old, creaky framework. The Brand X was argued Tuesday before the Supreme Court, and that case will have some major implications. We have three very distinguished panelists here who will discuss Brand X and what’s incumbent on incumbents.

Andrew Schwartzman: This may not seem immediately germane, but it is. This is not a criticism of this conference in general or David in particular; it is a criticism of every single person here. People who perceive themselves as on the cutting edge think they have a better perspective of how the world can be made better. Most often, the room is full of white males. Any exclusion of women and other people is a challenge to all of us to reach rampant development of broadband development. It’s a societal issue.

How does this relate to Brand X? Earlier today, we heard discussion of whether the antitrust model is sufficient to guarantee we’ll have competition. It isn’t. It isn’t in practical terms. Secondly, antitrust is exclusively concerned with competition and the economic impact of competition. Antitrust does not take into account democracy, citizenship, or free expression. Those are very important reasons why broadband deployment is such a high priority.

Broadband deployment is not automatic. It can only happen through a system that accommodates it. Mark often points out that monopolists behave like monopolists. Cable television did not have to be the way it is today. There was discussion in the 1960s about making cable a common carrier. Cable companies didn’t necessarily understand that there were markets out there for different programming. That’s not irrelevant because the take-up rate in the African American community is extraordinarily high. Cable is more valuable in some communities than a telephone.

We have choices to make. If we leave them to incumbents, they’ll make choices that maximize their interests and profits — and not democracy. That’s what the Brand X case is about. It says cable companies will not have to carry Internet traffic without slowing down content from properties that are unwilling to pay cable companies special treatment. The dial-up Internet was not preordained by God.