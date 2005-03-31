Today’s Hypocrisy Medal Goes to…

Charlie Trotter . Congrats, Charlie. He’s winning the award today for his sanctimonious and apparently false stance against foie gras production. The Chicago Tribune ran a story on Tuesday outlining the controversy surrounding foie gras production and the dust that Trotter had kicked up in the restaurant world by publicly stating that he had stopped serving foie gras in his restaurant because of the inhumane treatment that the ducks and geese suffer (for the uninitiated, they’re force-fed at a young age to fatten up their livers).

Trotter could have won the award on Tuesday (and might have had my computer not crashed halfway through a post) because he doesn’t exactly bath himself in glory in the Trib piece. He won’t serve foie gras in his restaurants but he wouldn’t come out and call for a stop to foie gras production. He labeled the animal-rights activists who want to restrict foie gras production “idiots” and “pathetic” (of course, Trotter calls so many people idiots in the Trib story you practically need a scorecard).

And now this, in today’s Page Six in the New York Post. Trotter’s high and mighty stand apparently doesn’t apply to private dinners with friends. According to the Post:

Word was buzzing at the Food & Wine Best New Chefs party Tuesday night at Skylight Studio about a dinner Trotter hosted with Australian chef Tetsuya Wakuda and England’s Heston Blumenthal just two weeks ago. Trotter served three courses featuring foie gras.

So come on down, Charlie, and pick up your gold-plated duck. You used to be a Fast Company guy, as evidenced by the first link in this post. Now you’re just another phony who doesn’t seem to have any problems stating values, but runs into problems when it comes to living them. Enjoy the awards after-party. Tell Mark McGuire, Ken Lay, Bernie Ebbers, and all the rest that we say hi.