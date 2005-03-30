Networks for Small Blue Planets

Brian Condon: I have one slide to show you and then some pictures. I’m not going to talk for long. What’s it’s about, I believe, more than the stuff we’ve heard is take up and use. We’ve heard a lot about technologies this morning. But I want to point out this one statistic — broadband subscribers per 100 head of population. We are short of metrics linking economic development to broadband deployment.

This is where the UK gradually, gradually crawled up to. This is where we’d like to go. And that is where you guys are. Interestingly enough, the top bars are alternative platforms. In Korea, only 2% of the population uses alternative platforms. The Europeans use no alternative platforms. Wireless is under the radar of the regulator and the government.

One more thing: It cost me $5,000 to come here. I’m here to hear what the best brains in the U.S. are all about. Stop dicking about.

Farooq Hussain: I spent a lot of time hooking people up to the Internet in foreign countries. NSFNet ended up connecting people overseas to the United States and very few backbones. It’s not a crisis, but it’s the end of a particular row. There are about 30 backbones that connect to the top three four in the U.S. That accounts for about 90% of the exchange. What’s happened in the last six months is that the top carriers outside the U.S. that deliver their traffic to the core infrastructure have decided they won’t with the same commercial infrastructure.

The top infrastructure backbones have really been central to carrying traffic. These global backbones won’t be that important any more. People have found ways to get where they want to.