The Fight for Local Freedom to Connect

Jim Baller is the founder of the Baller Herbst Law Group , a national law firm based in Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis. The firm represents local governments and public power utilities and specializes in telecommunications, cable television, and high-speed data communications. Terry Huval works as director of Lafayette Utilities System . Their dual presentation at Freedom to Connect covered opportunities to advocate for high-speed access on the part of local governments and utilities — as well as a specific case currently underway in Lafayette, Louisiana. What follows is a partial transcript of their bump-set teamup:

Jim Baller: I consider myself to be the most fortunate lawyer in the country. I fight every day for the freedom to connect. Man is a curious animal. He can’t read the writing on the wall until his back is up against it. That aphorism is only partially true when it comes to public broadband. Municipalities have played a leading role in the wire-line and wireless sides of access. Hundreds lease facilities of various kinds to lead deployment. They’re at the forefront. Municipalities account for more than 30% of broadband to the home. Those communities will face huge advantages in terms of economic development and quality of life. As a nation, we should do everything possible to encourage municipalities.

In the wireless realm, a whole new breed of municipalities have emerged. They pursue the same goals as those on the wire-line side, but they’re pursuing those goals in entirely different ways. They’re sacrificing some bandwidth in order to get to market, but eventually the wire-line and wireless worlds will converge. If our public and private sectors are in line, America can become more competitive.

Most Americans are probably comfortable with the current state of broadband deployment, though. That’s understandable, as long as people keep telling us things are just fine. But we’re far behind Korea, Japan, and other leading nations. I’m reading a book called China Inc. that stresses the need to get our national policies together. We’re far behind.

After the recent Pennsylvania law passed, a strong sense of revulsion spread across America. The cry of “No more Pennsylvanias!” echoed around the nation. It’s appropriate to push up broadband in municipal priorities. The battle for municipal broadband is important to freedom of choice and localism.

We’ve been able to mount a campaign in opposition to barriers to entry in 11 states. I’m increasingly optimistic. A new challenge just arose in West Virginia. I hope we have the time to fight that, too. Incumbent companies are waging wars against municipalities. Before long, the incumbents may ask Congress for assistance. They’re already engaging in predatory pricing and blocking access to customers.