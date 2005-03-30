Who Are These People?

Lee Rainie works as project director for the Pew Internet & American Life Project . At Freedom to Connect this morning, he shared some of the results from the project’s recent research , addressing the demographics of people online — but also, how people are using the Net. What follows is a partial transcript of his talk:

Many of you are here because you have little doubt that people’s use of technology can be transformative. The role of experts and information gatekeepers is radically altered. Attempts to censor activity brings broader backlash. Cultures of identity multiply as people find others who share their interests and lifestyle. Boundaries break down between the public and private spheres of life. New professions emerge.

Of course, I’m citing a study of the impact of the printing press in Europe. The telegraph cut the importance of distance. It ushered in an era of news reporting, skyscrapers, and suburbs. Television and radio changed how people allocate their time. The story of the mass adoption of the Internet is even more potent. It took radio 38 years to reach 50 million Americans. It took television 13 years. It took the Internet less than four years.

According to data we got last Friday, 136 million American adults now use the Internet. That’s 67% of adults in America. And a survey last fall found that 80% of teenagers use the Internet. 59 million adults have broadband connections in their homes. The better the quality of people’s Internet connections, the more they go online. High-speed, always-on connections intensify people’s Internet use. They do more. They feel better. They create and share content. They multitask. And they transfer online activities they used to do offline.

Adoption is just one thing. The real story is what people actually do. We try to capture an accurate picture of a typical day online. Here’s what it is. 82 million American adults were online. 71 million used email. 41 million used a search engine. 40 million got news online. Young home broadband users are more likely to get news online than from print or broadcast. 9-10 million got health information. 4 million Googled someone they were about to meet. 1 million Googled themselves.

A lot of that is stuff that’s been ported over from the offline world. But some of the behaviors are new. A lot of people enter the civic commons through their creations online. The interactive element is very compelling. People swap music files. People rate people, places, services, and things. This is the norm in America.