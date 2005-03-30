The American Office: Better Than the Original

You heard me. The creators of the American version of The Office have done what’s almost impossible in business: They’ve developed a copycat product that’s better than the original. This usually doesn’t happen because copycats tend to be lazy and only out for a quick buck. They’re not interested in quantum improvement. But if last night’s episode on NBC, the single funniest comedy I’ve seen on television since Seinfeld circa 1993, is any indication, The Office is not only a critical home run but it’s viewer-friendly enough to be a hit eventually.

There are only two reasons why anyone’s made such a fuss about Ricky Gervais’ The Office here in America:

1) Anglophiles who are always going to think British stuff is better. To which I say, I think there’s a Red Dwarf marathon going on. Why don’t you go watch it?

2) Americans have been so starved for a good comedy about the workplace that even a British show that has all the comic timing of a dry martini is sought out and cherished because According to Jim isn’t speaking to them to make them feel better about their miserable jobs.

I watched last night’s show on NBC twice and then I watched the BBC pilot. Want to why the American Office is so great and better than the British version? Keep reading.

The first American original of The Office blossoms now that it’s been freed from the constraints of the British show. A diversity trainer comes to the office to do a workshop. Hilarity ensues. On paper, you can’t fully appreciate it (don’t worry, this being NBC, The Office is being reaired on most of its other channels–Bravo, CNBC, USA, etal–so check your cable listings). What makes the show great is that it wrings stunning comedy out of subtle eye rolls, askance glances, and under-your-breath comments. Perhaps the Gervais version does so as well, but it’s the difference between an extremely dry martini and one perfectly balanced with a little vermouth. The U.S. version is just wet enough–call it American subtlety as opposed to British subtlety. The U.S. version does just enough to let the viewer know it’s a joke. The British version is completely inaccessible that way.