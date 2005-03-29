Do Fries Go with That Shake?

I just met with Tom Wilson, the President of Allstate Protection. He had a lot of interesting things to say about how he’s trying to transform the culture of his organization. We started talking about what it means to educate one’s employees, and he told me a funny anecdote that, in my mind, summed up perfectly the difference bewteen education and training.

A customer goes into a McDonald’s and orders a milkshake and an apple pie. The cashier says “Do you want dessert with that?”

That, people, is the downside of training. Education, by contrast, requires actual thinking and reacting to what the customer has actually said. Anyone else have insights on how to go beyond training to education?