Humor? Hardly Know Her

James Thorson, a professor at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, has devised a Multidimensional Sense of Humor Scale, which has been used by both researchers and clinicians to measure individuals’ level of mirth. The test asks things like whether you use humor to cope and whether your friends consider you a wit. Thorson’s research has found that “those who score high on a multidimensional sense of humor scale have lower levels of depression and higher levels of purpose than those who score low in humor.