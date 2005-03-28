Leading Ideas: Wherever You are… Be There

Currently, one of my clients is dealing with a series of tough issues all at once. Last week he looked like he might explode. As we chatted, it became clear that his anxiety about the future and frustration about the past were robbing him of his ability to be effective NOW. And they were blinding him to a unique opportunity the challenges presented – the chance to strengthen a key customer relationship. By the end of the meeting he laughed at himself as he realized, “The costs of anxiety and frustration are staggering!” I couldn’t have said it better myself.

“My life has been a series of wonderful experiences. It’s a pity I wasn’t there for most of them.” — Portia Nelson (1920-2001) American actress

Something to consider:

Right now is all you’ve got. If you miss it, it’s gone. The good news is that there’s always another “right now” around the corner. The bad news is that it’s easy to miss that one too. In fact, it’s easy to arrive at the end of your life having spent very little time “right now.” That’s because it’s easy to obsess about the past or the future (two places that don’t even exist!) Recognize something: you’ve never been in the past and you’ll never be in the future. You’ll only ever be right now.

Something to try:

1. Think of an area of your business or life where things aren’t working.

2. Consider that you’re probably stuck thinking about the past or future where that issue is concerned.

3. Jot down what you can control right now.

4. Get creative with what you can control right now.

5. Do something right now.

Question: What do you do to keep yourself in the moment?