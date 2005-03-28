Productive Work Environments – Office Vs Cubicle

Over the past 15 years, office design has been influenced by the idea that fewer walls=better communication=higher productivity. The workplace expression of that concept has been the mass cubicle-ization of the office. But the ugly truth is that nobody has been able to measure whether this arrangement has led to more knowledge worker productivity — or less. The only thing we know for sure is that it’s cheaper.

What do you think? Are you working better in a cubicle than you did in an office — or vice versa? Do you communicate better with your team? Do you stay home to do heads-down work?

Would love to hear your thoughts for an upcoming story.