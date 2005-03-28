advertisement
Guest Host: Brand Sense

By Heath Row1 minute Read

I’d like to thank Martin for joining us last week as a guest host in FC Now. As author of Brand Sense, he brought a useful perspective on sales, marketing, branding, advertising… and even handheld technology development. I’ve compiled all of his entries in a special category you can access on the left-hand side of FC Now.

