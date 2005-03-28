Dear Mr. Lindstrom…

Mr. Lindstrom’s blog entry last Friday sparked my interest. I spent a few minutes this weekend considering the problem. Though I loathe limits to free speech, he brings up a good point. Just as certain commercials are banned on television (which should be extended to pharmaceuticals), certain things should not be advertised in games. I believe this should be a function of a game’s rating. While most things should be allowed in an M (Mature) game, alcohol and beer should be prohibited in games rated T (Teen) and under. I would support legislation for that.