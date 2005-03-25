advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Can Madison Avenue Keep Up?

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Madison Avenue (which once was packed with high-profile advertising agencies in NYC) hasn’t come up with anything new for decades. I find it interesting that no one has mastered the art of product placement in computer games. What does it cost? Who’s measuring the effects? What’s the best way to develop commercial messages for games? Will this threaten the old bastions of the advertising world?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life