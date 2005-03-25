Where Can Commercials Go Next?

Over the few past years I’ve been playing around with the concept of Contextual branding. The notion of sending the right message, to the right audience, at the right time. Let’s make the PSP for example. For some reason it doesn’t have a GPS (Global Positioning System) built in.

Imagine if it did.

You’re walking down the street, gaming away, and after you’ve completed first level you come across an ad asking you if you want more energy. And if you do, check out the 7-Eleven you’re just passing which has Red Bull energy drink on special. Type in the bar code and get another 100 points on your game.

Futuristic? Not really. Red Bull already features in PlayStation 1, and contextual messages are being tested in Australia. What’s your take on this?