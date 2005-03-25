The Office: Ratings Report

The Office won the 9:30 p.m. half-hour with a 9.7/14 in the overnights and a 5.0/13 among adults 18-49 (and a second-place 11.27 million viewers). If you consider that these days perhaps 20 million viewers represents a smash hit, then it’s hard to get too worked up over these numbers. They’re good, not great. Kind of like the show so far. Remember that it didn’t face CSI but college basketball over on CBS. It didn’t face American Idol over on Fox, but rather the dead-on-arrival Life on a Stick. It did retain well over 90% of the Apprentice audience, which is very impressive. Let’s see how the show fares in the ratings as well as critically Tuesday in the first episode written exclusively for the American audience.

Thanks to all who’ve commented on my Office-related posts so far. It’ll be fun to see this continue to develop.