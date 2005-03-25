Everything’s Fair Game

Television advertising is losing its absolute dominance. It no longer has the power it once had. I explored this phenomenon in another book of mine, BRANDchild. By the riper old age of 65, the average American consumer has watched two million commercials! This works out to six years of straight viewing: eight hours a day, seven days a week! Pretty scary.
Already in the current market, Hollywood revenues are roughly half that of gaming. Now think of product placement. The newest version of the ever popular Sim City has introduced McDonald’s franchises into their game.