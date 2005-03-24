Yesterday morning I attended an industry event, “Breakfast with a Leader,” to hear our CEO address the crowd. The biggest take-away presented by Russell Denson? His three priorities, in this order: Have fun, make sure your employees have fun, and make sure their families are having fun. Then some second-hand wisdom he imparted: No company ever went out of business while having fun. Work ceases to be fun long before that happens.

It made me think, how many people can say they have fun at work? I know I do, almost every day. And John Byrne, our editor, writes about how much he loves his job in his May editor’s letter (access code required). But how unique is Fast Company’s workplace? Sure, we do things like staff bowling outings, softball games, and riverside retreats, but those outings aren’t what make our work so damned fun. It’s the people on our team, who spend most days laughing while they learn, ribbing each other while reporting, giving recognition where its due, and also calling it like it is. No team event can overcome a lack of these basic workplace traits. Keeping it real is the foundation of fun.

So how much fun do you have at work? Why, or why not?