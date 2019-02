Is there a use-by age limit on those who play computer games? Or will we have computer games for the 40+ age group?

According to Sony’s PSP team, this age is one of their core markets. I find it understandable for those who were born and raised with a mouse in their hands. But it seems somewhat questionable that today’s mature audience will be ripe for such a device. Is this a doomed strategy, or is it in fact a major untapped market?