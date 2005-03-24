Today is PSP day, the long awaited Portable Sony Playstation is being released. Sony has pumped a good few million dollars into this little device, in the hope of regaining their massive dominance over the portable market which they once enjoyed with their Walkman. PSP is being released across North America with every bell and every whistle in Sony’s promotional arsenal.

The big question remains: How will the PSP perform? I tested the PSP in Japan last year, and I can tell you that it has all the technical features a skilled gamer would require. But somehow, to me, this was not enough. From my experience I have seen that those products that succeed are driven by the users rather than the corporation. And in the case of the PSP, fans have had little say in the campaign which has been run along similar lines to a new brand of shampoo hitting the market.

I’d be interested in your take on this. Will PSP earn a place amongst the current pantheon of winners like iPod, X-box and Kazaa?