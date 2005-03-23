What Makes a Micromanager?

The March 16 edition of Human Resource Executive features a brief, brief excerpt of Harry Chambers’ 2004 book My Way or the Highway: The Micromanagement Survival Guide. Here are five ways to gauge whether your boss is a micromanager:
- Micromanagers exercise raw power: Micromanagers love to flex their muscles — asserting their power and authority just because they can.
- Micromanagers dictate time: They don’t trust people to assess their own workload, so they routinely dictate priorities and distort deadlines. They interrupt others, misuse and mismanage meetings, and perpetuate crises.
- Micromanagers control how work gets done: They want everything to be dome their way. They dismiss others’ knowledge, experience, and ideas.
- Micromanagers require undue approvals. They share responsibility, but not authority.
- Micromanagers demand frequent and unnecessary reports. They monitor workers to death.
Do you have any tips or tricks for working with micromanagers? How can these frustrations and bottlenecks be mitigated?