When Customers Become Marketers

Martin’s entry about people who would consider getting a tattoo of their favorite brand got me thinking. That’s the extreme case of brand loyalty and passion. The middle ground is far more common, highly visible and pain-free: a bumper sticker, baseball cap, T-shirt, or coffee mug featuring a company logo. These may not be as permanent or shocking as a Harley-Davidson or Google tattoo, but they represent the same leap, from mere customer to voluntary marketer. (Unless, of course, you’re wearing that trucker cap that says Wal-Mart to be ironic.) At some point it’s not enough to simply buy and use a company’s product. You want a deeper association with the brand. Which brands are you willing to be an everyday advertiser for and why? What about brands you buy all the time but don’t sport the logo — why not?
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens