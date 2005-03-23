When Customers Become Marketers

Martin’s entry about people who would consider getting a tattoo of their favorite brand got me thinking. That’s the extreme case of brand loyalty and passion. The middle ground is far more common, highly visible and pain-free: a bumper sticker, baseball cap, T-shirt, or coffee mug featuring a company logo. These may not be as permanent or shocking as a Harley-Davidson or Google tattoo, but they represent the same leap, from mere customer to voluntary marketer. (Unless, of course, you’re wearing that trucker cap that says Wal-Mart to be ironic.) At some point it’s not enough to simply buy and use a company’s product. You want a deeper association with the brand. Which brands are you willing to be an everyday advertiser for and why? What about brands you buy all the time but don’t sport the logo — why not?