Hearing Hogs

So many of the world’s strongest brands have a whole lot of features in common with religion. Let’s take Apple as an example. As any Apple fan, and you may be one yourself, and they’ll instantly say how much they love the brand.
And Irish Guinness drinkers will be equally enthusiastic, as will a Harley-Davidson owner.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying brands will replace religion, but the religious parallels are all there. These brands all forster a sense of belonging, and they have rituals and symbols.