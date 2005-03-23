Getting Religion

As I got to do some serious thinking about my multisensory branding hypothesis, I realized that the very best role model was religion. So as my travels around the world took me, I began visiting different regions where different religions were practiced.

In a small temple outside Bangkok in Thailand I came across a most bizarre Buddha — one serene looking David Beckham Buddha. For the uninitiated, David Beckham is one of the most famous British soccer players ever.

The Beckham Buddha was carved in 24 carat gold, and displayed alongside other traditional Buddhas. This was intriguing. It was where pop culture, branding and religion converged. And as I locked into this way of seeing, I noticed that consumers are treating brands quite religiously.

I’d be interested in your thoughts on this analogy.