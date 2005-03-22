Google’s on the Inside Track

This is my take on how Google managed to carve a niche into the minds of brand devotees we questioned in the BRAND sense study.

In stark contrast with many brands, I believe consumers feel a sense of ownership when it comes to Google. The folks at the search engine’s headquarters involve us in their R&D thinking.

There’s also a strong sense of the weak triumphing over the strong. Google vs. Microsoft. David vs. Goliath.

In many ways Google has opted to go against a heavily commercial tide — just think about their IPO. They’re not that sleek nor are they overly corporate. Instead they present a human face which everyone responds to. I mean just how many companies can we say that about?