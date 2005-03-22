advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

His Customer’s Voice

By Heath Row1 minute Read

FC Now reader Katie Fontana emailed me an item this afternoon that fits in nicely with Martin’s entry on the tattoo test.

There has been a great deal of “creative marketing” happening lately — from tattooing foreheads to pregnant bellies — but none quite as creative as this. Halls Fruit Breezers (which is a throat drop that soothes throats irritated from voice overuse) actually purchased a man’s voice on eBay. The “voicevertiser” is a Brooklyn, NY resident — who put up his voice, offering to shout the brand name every fifteen minutes for an entire week.

The Halls Fruit Breezers marketing team thought it was a hilarious — and extremely appropriate — method of demonstrating the product to consumers, so they purchased his services.

Huh. Every 15 minutes? Must’ve needed a lot of Halls Fruit Breezers.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life