His Customer’s Voice

FC Now reader Katie Fontana emailed me an item this afternoon that fits in nicely with Martin’s entry on the tattoo test.
There has been a great deal of “creative marketing” happening lately — from tattooing foreheads to pregnant bellies — but none quite as creative as this. Halls Fruit Breezers (which is a throat drop that soothes throats irritated from voice overuse) actually purchased a man’s voice on eBay. The “voicevertiser” is a Brooklyn, NY resident — who put up his voice, offering to shout the brand name every fifteen minutes for an entire week.
The Halls Fruit Breezers marketing team thought it was a hilarious — and extremely appropriate — method of demonstrating the product to consumers, so they purchased his services.
Huh. Every 15 minutes? Must’ve needed a lot of Halls Fruit Breezers.