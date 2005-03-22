His Customer’s Voice

There has been a great deal of “creative marketing” happening lately — from tattooing foreheads to pregnant bellies — but none quite as creative as this. Halls Fruit Breezers (which is a throat drop that soothes throats irritated from voice overuse) actually purchased a man’s voice on eBay. The “voicevertiser” is a Brooklyn, NY resident — who put up his voice, offering to shout the brand name every fifteen minutes for an entire week.

The Halls Fruit Breezers marketing team thought it was a hilarious — and extremely appropriate — method of demonstrating the product to consumers, so they purchased his services.