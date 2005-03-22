The Tattoo Test

In the group of consumers who would consider getting a brand tattoo , the results were as follows:

Harley-Davidson (18.9%)

A Disney character (14.8%)

Coca-Cola

Google

Now I could understand the first three. They’re all companies that have been around a long time. The one that totally knocked me out was Google, a company that’s been around for less than ten years. And in that short time they’ve managed to make their mark, so to speak, in a way that has inspired masses of loyalty.

I’d love to know how you think they managed to achieve this.