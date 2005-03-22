Furious at George

Is George Lucas biting the hand that feeds him, again? Many fans of Star Wars were glad to hear that Episode III was going to be PG-13. Maybe this final installment will make everyone forget about the awful Episode I and the only adequate Episode II. But, at ShoWest, where Hollywood studios woo theater owners to carry their films, he announced he would be re-releasing the original trilogy again to the big screen. The plan is to start in 2007 with the 30th anniversary of the first Star Wars. Only, this time, it will be in 3D!

Give me a break. Many fans feel burned by Lucas and his continual repackaging of the Star Wars films. He released them to video with a cleaned up picture in ’94. Then in ’97 he released them to theaters and home video as Special Editions. Many fans did not like the changes he made to the films. Last year he released the original trilogy again, this time to DVD. And there were more changes. And more fans were angry. And now he is going to do it all again?

George needs to listen to what I’m about to say. A company can’t keep repackaging the same product with only minimal changes; especially when the product is of an artistic nature. There has to be real innovation, not just tweaking. Maybe the rehashes will sell and make a decent profit. But, you will also leave your hardcore users feeling burned and they may not buy your next big product. Early-adopters and fanatical followers want to be wowed. I didn’t buy Star Wars on DVD and I probably won’t see these proposed 3D monstrosities. Doesn’t it matter, Mr. Lucas, how many fans you are alienating?