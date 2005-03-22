Taking It to the Limit

How far would you go to express your passion for a particular brand? I’m talking above and beyond wearing or using it. Think about it. Would you put its sticker on your bumper? Perhaps you may even have its logo as a link on your website. When I was doing the initial research for BRAND sense , I came across a rather unusual guy who exposed me to a whole new level of brand identity. His name was Willy. A pretty ordinary name, I’m sure you’d agree. But what was new to me was a tattoo on the back of his neck. It was a bar code with the letters G-U-C-CI neatly etched underneath. He’d obviously handed the tattoo artist the Gucci Corporation’s brand manual to use as a guide.

My initial thought was that this was a once-off. But it prompted me to investigate further. So Millward Brown, the research institute who carried out the survey asked thousands of consumers what brand (if any) they would be prepared to tattoo on their arm.

Have a go. What logos do you thing would rank on the top four?