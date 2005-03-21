Bottling a Specific Smell of Luxury

Get this. Hundreds of thousands of dollars (Oops! Pounds) have been spent reproducing the distinct smell of leather seats and wooden paneling in the 1965 Silver Cloud Rolls Royce. The smell is impossible to buy but is sprayed into every new car leaving the factory. I discovered this when I was researching for BRAND sense and wanted to know what appeals to us when buying a car. Some like them black, others like them red, but 80% of all Americans consider it essential that the car they buy smells new.

You may think a new car smells new because everything about it is fresh and clean, but in reality the smell comes in an aerosol can that’s sprayed into the cabin a it leaves the factory floor. The smell is designed to last about 6 weeks. Furthermore, the way a new car smells is soon to be branded. Porsche has developed its own distinct smell, and Cadillac has called their scent Nuance.

How would you feel if your new car smelt like the oil in a mechanic’s garage?