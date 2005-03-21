Up the Academy

In the current issue of CFO magazine, there’s a mention of what Lisa Yoon terms “academy companies” — organizations with a reputation for success. The upshot is that these firms are particularly good breeding ground for future leaders — and that working for them early in your career can help pave the way for faster promotions and career development.

The primary examples given — Dell, PepsiCo, and Motorola — seem to be good places to end one’s career, much less start out, but the concept of academy companies intrigues me.

Do you work for an academy company? Have you taken a job as a strategic stepping stone? What needs to happen where you work for the organization to become a fast track for talent?