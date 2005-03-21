Google Gone Bad?

Has their recent success made this company into a steamrolling behemoth? Their unconventional IPO went well, both financially and critically. Last week their web-mail service, G-Mail, left beta and went live. That program has gotten good reviews all around. And they are continuously adding new features, Google Maps for example.

Could all of this have given them an inflated sense of power? Google Inc. is one of the few survivors of the internet crash. They are almost beloved by the public and the industry followers. I, like presumably many others, hope this is just a misstep. Every move they have taken has endeared us to them further. It would be a pity if such goodwill and high opinion was ruined. Maybe they should google the word ‘humility’ and reexamine their strategies.