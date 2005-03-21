Subliminally Sublime Advertising

When I was writing BRAND sense one of the most startling facts that I learned was that after sight, smell is our most important connection to our emotions. Obviously creating emotional connections to brands inspire what can be a lifelong loyalty — the marketer’s dream scenario. All this is by way of saying, never underestimate the power of smell! Crayola used it to gain an advantage in a very unlikely place. There are millions out there who drew their first picture with these colorful crayons. And long since we’ve forgotten our favorite color in the box, one quick whiff of the waxy crayons will open a direct pathway to a memory from childhood.

Anyway, when Crayola decided to take their product to the mammoth market of China, they were concerned about keeping one step ahead of local manufacturers renowned for their exceptional copying skills. The one thing that was hard to copy is the smell. So Crayola patented the distinctly Crayola smell and made it part of their trademark.

In BRAND sense I’m arguing that integrating our five senses into building brands will be the next big thing. I’m curious to hear what you think of this.