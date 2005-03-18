Whole Foods Invades NYC’s Greenmarket

This week Whole Foods market opened a new 50,000-square foot megastore across from New York City’s Greenmarket in Union Square, by far the most vibrant farmer’s market the city has. Whole Foods has vowed to be a good neighbor and support the local farmers selling from the back of their trucks and vans across the street. Do you think this can be a win-win coexistence, or is Whole Foods bound to pull a Wal-Mart and put the “little guys” out of business?