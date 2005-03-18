Unionize Today!

Wal-Mart has settled . Their crisis is over and they can get back to being the largest retailer in the world with barely any public scrutiny.

Why aren’t more consumers boycotting them? Businesses should be accountable for not having unions. Wal-Mart was in the wrong for not using unionized cleaners. And they are not the only ones guilty. McDonalds is notorious (read Fast Food Nation by Eric Schlosser) for opposing unions. How is this possible today? Why aren’t more media outlets complaining? Where is the public outrage?

Unions and the wellbeing of the working class has been one of the great improvements over the past. The working day was continuously shortened from 16 hours to 14, then 12, and eventually down to eight hours. Safe working conditions have been implemented and modern workers are no longer paid slaves. The strikes of the late 1800s and early 1900s have improved our society. The AFL-CIO has helped everyone. Why can’t we finish the job? In the year 2005, this is inexcusable. Save your dollars for businesses that don’t neglect their workers.