Glancing off Arrogance

Today’s edition of the Dear Workforce newsletter includes an interesting item on how to best handle a situation in which long-time employees face difficulty working with a new hire who’s perceived as arrogant — and who feels “shunned.” Offering advice from Mark Gorkin, the Stress Doc, the newsletter suggests the following:
- Start documenting. Informally document specific behaviors of concern.
- Meet one on one with the new employee. Share the feedback from other team members and ask for the employee’s perception of the situation. Dont push too hard for solutions.
- Meet one on one with the rest of the team. Ask each person if they are aware of attempts to ignore or exclude the new team member.
- Recruit problem-solvers. Enlist two objective and emotionally balanced team members for a problem-solving meeting with you and the new team member.
- Outline solutions. Propose steps for helping new employees adjust to your workplace. Some team members require help adjusting to the new group dynamics.
- Meet with the entire team to address perceptions of condescension and exclusion. This should not become a bash session.
- Conduct follow-up meetings with the new employee to see how she weathered the team meeting. Meet weekly with your entire team for the next month to monitor progress.
- Provide a failsafe. Should any employee refuse to participate in this intervention, reaffirm your intention to document behavior that adversely affects productivity or team relationships.
Have you been in a situation like this? How did you handle it?