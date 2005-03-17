Whiter the Whistleblowers?

Many of the recent corporate corruption scandals and court cases would not have come to light were it not for an internal whistleblower. But what if you encounter questionable behavior — and wonder whether the risk of tattling backlash is worth bringing a possible crime to light? How many would-be whistleblowers keep mum because of fear?
ESL International’s Dropadime project can help mitigate some of the personal repercussions from reporting corporate misbehavior. While few organizations have yet to sign up for the service, the concept is sound: People can send anonymous tips to watchdog agencies, which will then follow up by investigating the information.