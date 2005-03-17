Wonder Whedon

It has been revealed that Joss Whedon, creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, will direct a Wonder Woman film. This continues the trend of AOL Time Warner finally pushing their DC Comics properties, catching up with Marvel and their movie success. Comic book films have been very big business (Sony with Spider-man, Fox with X-men).

These films feature beloved characters with a built-in fan base, instant recognition by the public, and limitless stories from their decades of history. And other hits are to come: Superman, Batman, and Fantastic Four. There is also a move toward mature graphic novels. Last month Constantine was released, a passable adaptation of a Vertigo comic (DC’s mature line). On April 1st comes the noir tale Sin City. The Orwellian V for Vendetta has started filming, and the critically praised Watchmen is in pre-production.

Perhaps comic movies are reaching a crescendo, where works of multiple genres will be released to both critical and popular success. Either way, the studios will make boatloads of money: the films, the DVDs, the ancillary rights, the never-ending merchandise, the inevitable sequels. Hollywood is learning not to ignore the well-established hits of other mediums. Growth for your business can come from the prosperity of others.