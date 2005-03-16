Dissing HR

Here’s an interesting bit from a report released yesterday by People IQ. This company sells a web-based performance appraisal system, so it has some interest in saying what follows. But it claims to have surveyed 48,012 people in 126 organizations; among those, just 13 percent of employees and managers and 6 percent of CEOs think their organization’s performance appraisal system is useful. And 88% said that appraisal system “negatively impacts their opinion of HR.”