Dissing HR

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Here’s an interesting bit from a report released yesterday by People IQ. This company sells a web-based performance appraisal system, so it has some interest in saying what follows. But it claims to have surveyed 48,012 people in 126 organizations; among those, just 13 percent of employees and managers and 6 percent of CEOs think their organization’s performance appraisal system is useful. And 88% said that appraisal system “negatively impacts their opinion of HR.”

As I say, take the results for what they’re worth. But they raise a question: Why do people dislike HR so much? Thoughts?

