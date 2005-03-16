Now, That’s Dynamic!

There it was–and even though the official pub date isn’t until next week, its Amazon “sales rank” was already #980. Pretty good. I happened to check back literally a minute later, though, and the sales rank had slipped to #1083. (Uh-oh.) Another two minutes, and “House of Lies” had rocketed to #889. (Yay!) And two hours after that, it was at #661!

As of two minutes ago, “House of Lies” had dropped back to #1275.

Amazon’s help section explains only that its sales rank “calculation is based on Amazon.com sales and is updated each hour to reflect recent and historical sales of every item sold on Amazon.com. We hope you find the Amazon.com Sales Rank interesting!”

We do! But clearly, it’s updated more often than once an hour. Does it reflect the sales average of the most recent five minutes?