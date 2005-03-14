The Nostalgic Conundrum

Yesterday, over Sunday lox and bagels, my friends and I fell into a heated debate over the way “kids today” are growing up (note: a frightening term I’ve recently noticed making its premature debut in my late 20-something vocabulary). It all started when I mentioned how sad I was for “Generation M” (as in “media”) – kids born between 1987 and 1997 – who would never know what it was like to pass a note during 7th period algebra or have phone privileges until 9pm on a school night. The simple luxuries many of us grew up with have been replaced with a hormone-fueled arsenal of high-tech information age paraphenalia: IM flirting with boys by age 11, 24×7 gossip via cell phones by age 12, mid-class text-messaging, not to mention the mass inertia of younger kids glued to their Xboxes and computers instead of engaging in anachronistic activities like riding a bike or painting by numbers.

I assumed my friends would join me in my tirade. Instead, one of my friends called me “ignorant.” Every generation thinks the way their generation did things is better, she said, and it’s ignorant not to want to adapt with the times. Of course I know that, I replied; it wasn’t that I was arguing against progress – I guess what I was really arguing for was nostalgia: It’s not that our way was better, but there seems to be a purity lost.

“Kids today” are so saturated with fast-moving information and technology they seem to have no time left to be kids. Last week a Kaiser Family Foundation study reported that today “26 percent of kids age 8 to 18 multitask, where in 1999 16 percent did,” attributing it their ability to “pack 8 1/2 hours of media exposure into 6 1/2 hours of each day, seven days a week.” In my mind, no one under the age of 12 should even know what the word “multitask” means. I’m sad for a generation who will grow up with expanding archives of emails, MP3s and digital photos and will never know clutter-filled shoe-boxes of handwritten notes and scratchy summer camp mixed tapes.

Is my friend right: am I just echoing the tired gripes of every generation? Or are we really in new territory where technology is moving so exponentially fast we really might lose something?