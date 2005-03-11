advertisement
TiVo + Apple: Match Made in Heaven?

By David Lidsky1 minute Read

Good commentary and debate taking place all over the web about whether Apple should purchase TiVo. What do you think? Would it be two cults joining forces to be a slightly bigger cult? Would it create the future of entertainment? Or would it be far less momentous and interesting than either extreme view?

