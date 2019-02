We learned a lot in the New Economy, and while many businesses flailed and failed, some of the former Net Economy stalwarts are making a rebound — particularly in England.

Today’s Financial Times reports on several notable examples, including Marconi, Lastminute.com, Xansa, and TTP Communications. Not long ago, Ryan Underwood asked whether Silicon Valley was back.

Perhaps we’ll see the return of counterparts such as Republic Alley in Paris, as well.