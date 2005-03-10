advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tools You Can Use

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Over the years, I’ve used several different power supply adaptors for use while traveling around the world. I’ve also loaned them to colleagues — or put them into “storage” only to not be able to find them again. While preparing for this trip, I couldn’t find any of my previous tools — but came across the Kensington Travel Plug Adaptor.

With a palm-sized form factor and four different lever options, the adaptor works in about 150 different countries — much more sensible than the previous multi-part adaptor kits I used to lug around. At only $20, it’s sensible for even the tightest of travel budgets, and if today is any indication, it works like a charm. What do you use when you travel?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life