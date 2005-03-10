Tools You Can Use

Over the years, I’ve used several different power supply adaptors for use while traveling around the world. I’ve also loaned them to colleagues — or put them into “storage” only to not be able to find them again. While preparing for this trip, I couldn’t find any of my previous tools — but came across the Kensington Travel Plug Adaptor .

With a palm-sized form factor and four different lever options, the adaptor works in about 150 different countries — much more sensible than the previous multi-part adaptor kits I used to lug around. At only $20, it’s sensible for even the tightest of travel budgets, and if today is any indication, it works like a charm. What do you use when you travel?