advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Technology Trendsetters

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Today’s edition of the International Herald Tribune reports that Singapore tops a recent World Economic Forum survey of countries around the world — and their technological efficiency.

Here’s the top 10:

  • Singapore
  • Iceland
  • Finland
  • Denmark
  • US
  • Sweden
  • Hong Kong
  • Japan
  • Switzerland
  • Canada

Meanwhile, in Europe’s largest economy — Germany — technology investments are falling faster than anywhere else in Europe. Which country is edging Germany out as the planet’s biggest investor in technology? Despite the country’s drop to No. 5 this year in technological efficiency — it’s the United States. Maybe we could put our mouth where our money is…

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life