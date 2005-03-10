Technology Trendsetters

Today’s edition of the International Herald Tribune reports that Singapore tops a recent World Economic Forum survey of countries around the world — and their technological efficiency.

Here’s the top 10:

Singapore

Iceland

Finland

Denmark

US

Sweden

Hong Kong

Japan

Switzerland

Canada

Meanwhile, in Europe’s largest economy — Germany — technology investments are falling faster than anywhere else in Europe. Which country is edging Germany out as the planet’s biggest investor in technology? Despite the country’s drop to No. 5 this year in technological efficiency — it’s the United States. Maybe we could put our mouth where our money is…