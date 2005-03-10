Modify the Message

Last night I went and saw the Broadway play Spam-a-lot, a birthday gift, as I mentioned earlier. As a fan of the original Monty Python and the Holy Grail film, I enjoyed it immensely. What was intriguing were the scenes they took out, compared to the scenes they kept in. And then there is the matter of the new material to make the plot fit Broadway, with relevant scenes and ballads. It all came together to be a wonderful show.