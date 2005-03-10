Modify the Message

Last night I went and saw the Broadway play Spam-a-lot, a birthday gift, as I mentioned earlier. As a fan of the original Monty Python and the Holy Grail film, I enjoyed it immensely. What was intriguing were the scenes they took out, compared to the scenes they kept in. And then there is the matter of the new material to make the plot fit Broadway, with relevant scenes and ballads. It all came together to be a wonderful show.
Considering Spam-a-lot, one can reach the artistic dictum, the message should fit the medium. This concept should be applied to business strategy, not just art. As a company experiences growth and expands into new regions they must tailor themselves to fit. You can’t expect the same old strategy to work everywhere. Change your message for your market. You may find yourself a resounding hit.