Eavesdropping on Email

Shades of a previous entry about online communications snoops in the workplace, yesterday’s edition of the Wall Street Journal Europe featues two relative items.

One, Alan Murray’s column “Indiscreet E-Mail Claims a Fresh Casualty,” touches on the series of emails that helped out — and oust — former Boeing CEO Harry Stonecipher. He suggests that “document training” for executives is increasingly important as formerly internal communications may be externalized.

And two, a column by Jared Sandberg addresses the issue of desk snoopers, coworkers who take an “occasional look-see at someone else’s work.”

What’s it like where you work? Do you feel the need to arrange your workspace using defensive feng shui? Are you concerned that something you sent a colleague in jest may bite back in the future should the wrong set of prying eyes come across an old email exchange? Has once-New Economy bred a New Paranoia?

Perhaps Eliot Spitzer said it best: “Never put it in an email.”