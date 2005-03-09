But Will They Chew Gum with Their Dentures?

Get ready to do a Doublemint doubletake. Wrigley announced that its new ad campaign is actually an update of a golden oldie, the Doublemint Twins, an ad concept that dates back to the 1930s. Those early twins, if they’re still around, have most likely given up doubling their pleasure and doubling their fun, as the jingle went in the Eighties .

Sure, it was a successful campaign, but hasn’t Wrigley gotten enough mileage out of it? Last month, Hanes jumped on the nostalgia bandwagon. Its new campaign, “Look who we’ve got our Hanes on now,” is nothing but a variation on its 90s slogan, “Just wait’ll we get our Hanes on you.”

These companies want to be true to their brand and their history. Fine. But isn’t there room for more creativity? These remakes aren’t clever. They’re lazy. Don’t these advertisers have any new ideas? And doesn’t Wrigley know that twins aren’t as wholesome as they used to be? They pitch beer now (see Coors), not gum.