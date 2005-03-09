advertisement
An Early Ethics Lesson

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

MIT’s Sloan School of Management, Harvard Business School, and Carnegie Mellon said they would reject the applications of the prospective students who hacked into a Web site to find out if they had been admitted before being officially notified by the schools. Stanford is taking a more lenient approach, asking that those who took sneak peeks explain their actions. It’s good to see that these schools are trying to instill business ethics from the get-go, especially in the wake of so many scandals.

How ethical are you? Take our survey and see how you stack up to everyone else.

