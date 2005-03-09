An Early Ethics Lesson

MIT’s Sloan School of Management, Harvard Business School, and Carnegie Mellon said they would reject the applications of the prospective students who hacked into a Web site to find out if they had been admitted before being officially notified by the schools. Stanford is taking a more lenient approach, asking that those who took sneak peeks explain their actions. It’s good to see that these schools are trying to instill business ethics from the get-go, especially in the wake of so many scandals.