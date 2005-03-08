Have any of you interviewers ever hidden behind the blind giraffe? A young woman I know who is experienced in foundation fundraising went to a job interview with new philanthropic organization with $22 million and, she says, “no infrastructure.”

After one logic experiment and one question about the nature of the work, the development/finance/HR exec asked the woman to draw a house. So she started to sketch, and he interrupted: “I guess I forgot to tell you, the house is for a blind giraffe. I can’t believe you didn’t ask questions!”

It’s hard to dispute the value of eliciting questions, but this manager never found out about a woman’s experience and how it could help build his organization. When she asked for feedback, he replied: “I’m looking for someone intelligent.”

What’s the least impressive gambit you’ve inflicted, or had inflicted, in a job interview? What makes a mature and telling thought experiment? Chime in; just be careful not to drown out the deafmute armadillo sitting on your shoulder.